Bandars, Kathryn R. December 28, 1949 - October 10, 2019 CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Saturday, October 26th at 10:30 at the West Center Chapel with luncheon to follow at the mortuary. Memorials are suggested to: HANDS, HEARTS AND PAWS, 4828 William St., Omaha, NE 68106. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

