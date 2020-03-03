Ballard, James R. March 22, 1964 - February 29, 2020 Family will receive friends Friday, March 6th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, March 7th, 10am, St. John Vianney Catholic Church (5801 Oak Hills Dr.) GRAVESIDE SERIVCE: Saturday, 1:30pm, Resurrection Cemetery. Complete notice later. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

