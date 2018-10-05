Baldwin, Patricia "Patti" Age 59 Patricia "Patti" Baldwin, of Mondamin, IA, formerly of Omaha, NE, passed away on Tuesday, October 2, 2018. She was employed at Reagen Buick in Omaha, NE, for many years, and was currently working at CHI Health Missouri Valley in the Housekeeping Department. She is survived by her husband, Richard J. Baldwin of Mondamin, IA; daughter, Laura Baldwin of Treynor, IA; grandchildren, Kaylee, MacKenzie, Addison; sisters, Catherine Richardson and husband Charles; Mary Lou Blanchard, both of Omaha, NE; brothers, Charles "Chuck" Williams and wife Lori of Peoria, AZ; Donnie Williams, significant other Pattie Stuvick, of Emerson, IA. VISITATION: Sunday, from 2-5pm, with Prayer Service at 2:30pm, at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley, IA. HENNESSEY FUNERAL HOME Missouri Valley, IA 712-642-2745

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.