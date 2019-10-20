Balasch, Peter June 30, 1925 - October 18, 2019 Preceded in death by loving wife Hermine. Survived by children Pete, Cindy (Kevin) Graham, and Joe; grandchildren; and great-grand children. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday, October 23, at 10:30am at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500

