Baker, Robert Wayne LtCol US Army (Ret)

Baker, Robert Wayne LtCol US Army (Ret) August 23, 1936 - February 7, 2020 Age 83. Survived by wife of 61 years, Judy; sons, Greg Baker, Andy Baker (Christine), Glenn Baker (Gail); grandchildren. Sally and George; step-grandchildren Stephanie (Joe) and Jonathon (Amanda); two sisters, Nancy and Irma; and brother, Gordon. RECEPTION OF FRIENDS: Monday, February 17th, 5-7pm, with a Vigil Service at 7pm, both at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MEMORIAL MASS: Tuesday, February 18th, 10:30am, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2303 Crawford Street, Bellevue. Inurnment: Omaha National Cemetery at 2pm. Military Honors: Army National Guard. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

