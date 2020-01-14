Baker, Robert L. "Bob" July 15, 1929 - January 13, 2020 Survived by children: Robert L. (Selma) Baker Jr., Elizabeth Feintech, Mark (Amy) Lorentz, Richard L. (Julie) Baker, Kenneth (Beverly) Baker; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. FUNERAL SERVICES: Thursday, January 16, 10:30am, at Campbell Aman Funeral Home. Graveside following in the Blair Cemetery. VISITATION: Wednesday, family receiving friends from 6-8pm, at Campbell Aman Funeral Home. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 | www.campbellaman.com

