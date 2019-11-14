Baker, JoAnne L. January 4, 1933 - October 29, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, James N. Baker; parents, Nickolas J. Limpach and Dora Ida ( Krecklow) Limpach; six brothers and two sisters. Survived by daughters, Cheryl Dellamano, Pamela (Rick) Huseby, Michelle (steve) Hecht; nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Eileen (John) Bergoch; and numerous nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, November 16, 2019, 1pm, at the Funeral Home. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral 5701 Center Street, Omaha, NE 68106 www.westlawn-hilcrest.com

