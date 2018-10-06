Baker, Imelda S. Aug 17, 1925 - Oct 3, 2018 Preceded in death by husband, Robert D. "Bob" Baker; son, James P. Baker; grandson, Vincent Baker. Survived by children: Robert C. (Sue), Joseph A. (Roxanne), Arthur F. (Dana), John S., and Paul M. (Tonja); daughter-in-law, Alice Baker; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also survived by Arthur and Edna Sutko. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 7th, from 3-5pm, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 6116 Dodge St., followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 5pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, October 8th, at 10am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Entombment, Calvary Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

