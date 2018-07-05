Baker, Eleanor J. (Urwin) Mar 30, 1933 - Jul 1, 2018 Bellevue. Born in Louisville, NE to Don and Vesta Urwin. She peacefully passed away at the age of 85 on Sunday in Omaha. She is survived by her 3 children, Sandi (Keith) Dimmitt, Randy (Susan) Baker, Lauren Delay; 7 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren with the 11th due in the future; 3 siblings; nieces, nephew and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lewis; daughter-in-law, Angie. FUNERAL SERVICES 10am Saturday, July 7th, 2018, United Methodist Church, Weeping Water. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery. VISITATION Friday 2-8pm with family 5-7pm at Mortuary. Memorials to the Church or Easter Seals. HAMMONS FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES 207 West H St, Weeping Water 402-267-5544 www.hammonsfs.com

