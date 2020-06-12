Baker, Carolyn Age 80 of Glenwood, IA, passed away June 10, 2020. VISITATION: Sunday, June 14, 2020, from 3-5pm, with FUNERAL SERVICE Monday, June 15, 2020, at 11am, both at Peterson Mortuary. Interment: Glenwood Cemetery. Memorials directed to the family. PETERSON MORTUARY 212 S. Locust, Glenwood, IA (712) 527-4805 | www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

