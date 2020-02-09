Baker, Betty J. (Swanda)

Baker, Betty J. (Swanda) February 28, 1930 - February 5, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Earl D. Baker; parents; brother-in-law, sisters-in-law; and daughter-in-law. Survived by daughter, Deb Baker; sons, Roger Baker (Deb) and Rob Baker (Tutti); five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; many nephews and a niece; brothers, Harry Swanda and Marvin Swanda (Teresa); sister, Norma Baker; brother-in-law, Derwin Anderson (Pat). Family will receive friends Monday, February 10th from 6pm to 8pm, at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, February 11th, 10:30am, First Christian Church (6630 Dodge St.) INTERMENT: 2pm, Memorial Cemetery, Fremont, Nebraska. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First Christian Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

