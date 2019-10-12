Baker, Barbara Age 68 Of Waterloo, NE. Survived by children, Brenda and Rusty Olson of Omaha; and Justin and Jessi Fletcher of Yutan; six grandchildren; brother, Byron (Linda) Klebe of Fargo, ND. VISITATION: Sunday, noon-7pm, with family receiving friends from 4-7pm; FUNERAL: Monday, 11am, all at the funeral home. Interment: Prospect Hill Cemetery. Memorials to the family. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

