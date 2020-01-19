Baker, Anita J. April 25, 1953 - January 13, 2020 Of Omaha. Our sister, Anita Jane Baker, died at her home in her sleep on January 13, 2020. She was born in Raton, New Mexico, but grew up and lived her life in Omaha, NE, graduating from North High School in 1971. Anita claimed Christ as her Savior and had a very strong faith that saw her through many health issues and personal trials. She found great peace in her Lord. Anita had served in years past with the Governor's Group of Individuals Living With Disabilities, speaking at schools, hospitals, and with community groups. She was a positive influence to newly injured spinal patients she visited in hospitals, and to anyone who knew her. Anita was predeceased by her father and mother, A. Fred and Viola Baker of Omaha; her sister, Karen Pennington, Ocala, FL. Survived by her loving companion, Croix; her sister, Janet Dairy, Colorado Springs; brothers, Fred Baker, Omaha; Dan Baker (Jeanne), Grand Junction, CO; and her brother-in-law, Gary Pennington of Ocala, FL. She is also survived by stepchildren, Robbie Samson, Cissily Gomez, Tesa Gomez, all of Omaha; many nephews and nieces, and great-nephews and nieces, who regularly called her from all over the United States. She adored them and was blessed by their regular love and attention. She is also survived by treasured cousins and beloved friends. VISITATION: Sunday, 3-5pm. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11am Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, all at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St., Omaha, NE. Interment: Springwell Cemetery Omaha, NE. Memorials may be made in her name to Florence Christian Church, 7300 Northridge Dr., Omaha, NE 68112. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Anita Baker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.