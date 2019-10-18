Bainbridge, Dona Gove May 9, 1926 - October 4, 2019 Dona passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, in Omaha, NE, at the age of 93 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Bainbridge; and her sister, Audrey Gove (Lyons). She is survived by her niece, Lee Ann (Lyons) Nielsen of New River, AZ, and Palisade, CO; and niece, Candace (Lyons) Putnam of Littleton, CO; six great-nieces and nephews, plus six great-great-nieces and nephews. Her favorites were Halloween, junking, garage sales, antique shops and most of all, cats, rescuing several. Please remember her with donations to Nebraska Humane Society or Homeward Bound in the Heartland. Interment at Wyuka Cemetery - Lincoln, NE. Memorial service at a later date. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

