Bails, Harvey E. "Don"

Bails, Harvey E. "Don" April 23, 1940 - October 31, 2019 Preceded in death by his wife, LaVerle. Survived by his son, Daniel Bails (Lisa); granddaughters, Riley and Sailor; other relatives and friends. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday 1pm at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, 185th and Q, with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.