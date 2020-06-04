Bailey, Roberta M. July 25, 1943 - June 2, 2020 Age 76, of Murray. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICE will be held Saturday June 6, 2020 at Lewiston Cemetery, Murray, NE. VISITATION with no viewing will be Friday June 5, 2020, 4-8pm, at Harvey Funeral Chapel. Memorials to the family for future designation. BRIAN P. HARVEY FUNERAL HOME 1408 8th Avenue, Plattsmouth, NE | 402-296-4445

To plant a tree in memory of Roberta Bailey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.