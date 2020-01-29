Bailey, Joann M.

Bailey, Joann M. October 6, 1934 - January 26, 2020 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by son, Kirk. Survived by husband, Richard; sons, Scott (Julie), Troy (Rachel); grandchildren, Katelyn, Jennifer (Brandon), Austin, Allison; great-granddaughter, Ellie; family and friends. VISITATION: Friday, 9:30-10:30am, at Church. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, 10:30am, at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 11802 Pacific St. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street (402) 496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Joann Bailey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.