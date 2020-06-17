Bailey, Joan Frances

Bailey, Joan Frances August 1, 1929 - June 14, 2020 Born on August 1, 1929 and passed away peacefully on June 14, 2020 at age 90. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Joan is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Don Bailey; her parents, Frances and Frank Stehno; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Bailey; brother-in-law, Joseph Forman; and sister-in-law, Barbara Gillin. She is survived by her sister and best friend, Jean Forman; her four children: Jeannie (Mel) Holmes of Escondido, CA, John (Donna) Bailey of Omaha, Judy (Chris) Stjernholm of Pueblo, CO, and Joanie Bark of San Diego, CA; seven grandchildren: Christine (Zach) Goodsell, Kathy (Brad) Struck, Ryan (Dani) Bailey, Stephen (Brittany) Bailey; Michael, Katie, and Matthew Stjernholm; and four great-grandchildren: Landon Struck, Rylan Goodsell, Jersee and Levi Bailey. She is also survived by her niece, Mary Beth (Alan) Wass; nephew, Al Begley; and dear friend, Sister Imelda Kirkey, OSM. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Servants of Mary (OSM) or Siena Francis House. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

