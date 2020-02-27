Bailey-Huntley, Charlotte F. February 28, 1928 - February 25, 2020 Survived by children: Steve Huntley (Pegge), Pamela Stenneche (Floyd), Mark Huntley (Linda); grandchildren: Bill Stenneche (Katie), Chase Huntley (Heather), Brooke Awalt (Andrew), Ben Huntley, Brandi Huntley; great-grandchildren: Paige and Paxton Stenneche and Parker and Cora Huntley; brother, Jack Hershberger (Joy); nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by first husband, Bill Huntley; second husband, Walt Bailey. SERVICES: 10am Monday, March 2, 2020, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. VISITATION: 2-4pm Sunday at Forest Lawn. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Road 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

