Bailey, Bernice M. "Bea" November 7, 1938 - May 13, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Lee and Fern Burnett; brother, Bruce Burnett. Survived by husband, Dick Bailey; children, Allen (Cindy) Bailey, Laura (David) Weaver, Andrew (Cynthia) Bailey, Adam (Kristin) Bailey; grandchildren, Chase, Joe, Dan, Caitlin, David, David, Will, Jocelyn, Addison; great-grandchildren, Easton, Claire, Silas, Leah, Irina and Anders; nieces and nephew. Private Services Monday 11am at the John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel. Interment Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to First Christian Church, Grand Island, NE. Please join us for the Live Stream of the Service at http://boxcast.tv/view/bernice-m-bea-bailey-745780. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

