Bailey, Andrew R. "Andy" February 11, 1961 - November 1, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Susan and William "Mac" Bailey. Survived by wife, Susan; children, Brandon (Emily), Megan, Briann, Grace, Luke, Shay, and Bethany; grandchildren, Grant and Georgia Bailey, and Jayden Pearce; brother, Scott (Barb); nieces; nephews; and beloved dogs. Family will Receive friends Wednesday 5-7pm at West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Thursday 11am at West Hills Church, 3015 S. 82nd Avenue. Interment in Evergreen. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to: IMPACT India Ministries. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

