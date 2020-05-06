Bahnke, William "Bill" Harry

Bahnke, William "Bill" Harry November 30, 1934 - April 30, 2020 Preceded in death by son, Richard. Survived by his wife, Pauline; and son, Donald. VISITATION: Friday, May 8, 2020, 10-11am, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am, all at at the Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, Omaha. Interment: Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials to First Central Congregational Church, 421 S. 36th Street, Omaha, NE 68106 or The Siena Francis House, 1702 Nicholas St. Omaha, NE 68102. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 6810 | (402) 556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

To plant a tree in memory of William Bahnke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.