Bahnke, William "Bill" Harry November 30, 1934 - April 30, 2020 Preceded in death by son Richard; survived by wife Pauline; son Donald. ARRANGEMENTS PENDING Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106, 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

