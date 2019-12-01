Bahnke, Richard William August 17, 1957 - November 10, 2019 Survived by parents, William (Pauline) Bahnke; and brother Donald Bahnke. FUNERAL SERVICE will be Wednesday, December 4, at 1:30pm at First Cental Congregation Church, 421 S. 36th St, 68131. Memorials can be made to the Siena Francis House, 1702 Nicholas St, 68102, or First Central Congregational Church. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500

