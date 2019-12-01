Bader, Elizabeth A.

Bader, Elizabeth A. June 2, 1930 - November 26, 2019 Elizabeth "Betty", affectionately known as Mimi, enjoyed the love of many people in her life. She was a longtime member of Wheeler Memorial Presbyterian Church. While raising her children, she enjoyed selling Avon. Mimi was involved with her children's, grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's activities. She was committed to her extended family and looked forward to holiday get-togethers. At an age when most people would retire, Betty began working for a friend's catering business which led to a position in Beth Israel Synagogue's kitchen where she worked for 25 years. There, in her usual fashion, she developed wonderful friendships. She will be dearly missed. She is survived by children, Nancy Bader (Linetta Thurman), Julie Thompson, and William Bader Jr. (Sandi); grandchildren, Krista Smith (Jesse), Brandon Dasher (Nicole), Ashley Bader, and Amanda Raders (Justin); eight great-grandchildren; and sisters, JoAnn Baulisch, and Darlene Reece (Lewis). Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, William Sr.; daughter, Margaret; sister, Lorraine "Deed" Skarka; and brothers, John and Fred Wise. VISITATION: Monday, December 2, 5-7pm. FUNERAL: Tuesday, December 3, 10am, both at the Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to Good Samaritan Society-Millard, or Discovery Presbyterian Church. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

