Backora, Ailie M. April 10, 1926 - November 11, 2019 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, Joseph K. Survived by children, Linda (Wayne) VanVliet, Stephen (Janis), Tim (Pam); grandchildren: Brandon, Amanda (Ryan), Shawn (Alison), Adam (Beth), Natalie; great-grandchildren, Nora and Finn; sister-in-law, Betty (Dean) Stastny; family and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, 10am till service time. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, 11am, at Roeder Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church Food Pantry. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

