Bachtell, Roger R.

Bachtell, Roger R. April 21, 1931 - November 16, 2019 Roger Ray Bachtell went to be with the Lord on November 16, 2019 with family at his side. Roger was born on April 21, 1931 in Waterloo, IA. He served in the US Navy as a Lt. JG. Roger was preceded in death by beloved wife, Rita of 63 years; parents, Clair and Marie Bachtell; and granddaughter, Kelly. He is survived by his children: Sally (Kevin) Forman, Craig (JoAnn) Bachtell, Todd (Gale) Bachtell, Steve (Ronda) Bachtell, and Diane Jaber with friend Harry Porter. He was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, extended family and many friends. SERVICES for both Roger and Rita will be at 10am Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Forest Lawn, VISITATION beginning at 9:30am. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152 | 402-451-1000

Tags

