Bachman, Richard Earl October 8, 1946 - May 2, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, William F. and Helen L. Bachman. Survived by wife, Karen Soeth Bachman of Scottsdale, AZ; daughter, Kristin L. Bachman of Waterford, VA; siblings, William A. (Jane) Bachman of Natick MA, and Mary E. (Gregg) Christoph of Houston, TX. Richard was an active member of Sigma Xi at Arizona State University, The Arizona Archeology Society, and Oil Painters of America. Memorial donations are suggested to Dementia Society of America. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com

