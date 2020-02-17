Bachenberg, Phillip S.

Bachenberg, Phillip S. Age 62 Preceded in death by parents, Carl and Dorothy Bachenberg. Survived by wife, Heidi Bachenberg; three sons, Bob Baker, Justin, and Chris Bachenberg; daughter, Tallesin Olsen; two grandchildren; two brothers, Pete and Eric Bachenberg; sister, Joan (Dan) Shurtliff; and many nieces and nephews. FUNERAL: Wednesday 10am at Aldersgate United Methodist Church. VISITATION: Tuesday from 4-7pm at Funeral Home. INTERMENT: St. John Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

