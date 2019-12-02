Babic, Janice Ellen May 14, 1945 - November 29, 2019 Winston-Salem, NC. Age 74. Passed away at Walnut Cove Health and Rehabilitation. Janice was born in Union County, NJ to the late Elmer Henry Schaible and Anne Graham Wilson. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fredric Babic. Survivors include two sons, Douglas (Michaela) Babic and Steven Babic; daughter, Christine Hicks and husband Duane; grandchildren, Meeghan and Kaitlyn Worden, Ben, Sam and Mayzie Babic; step-grandchildren, Justin, Jordan and Jadyn Hicks, and Jessica Haynes; sister, Linda Albano; and special friends, Kris Pacheco and Linda Hinze. A Memorial Service to Celebrate Janice's life will be held at a later date. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net

