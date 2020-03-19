Babe, Matthew Steven

Babe, Matthew Steven October 17, 1996 - March 16, 2020 Survived by parents, Nancy and Mark; sisters: Alison Babe (Sean Farrell), Olivia Rosol (Nathaniel) and Gabrielle Babe (Fianc�, Dylan Thompson); brother, Bryce Babe; niece, Harper; nephew, Noah; grandmother, Phyllis Etringer; also survived by Rudy. MEMORIAL SERVICES will be announced at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Camp Bellows. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN- DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Matthew Babe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.