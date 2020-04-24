Babcock, Jacquelyn Age 90 Jacquelyn Babcock, of Omaha, died at her home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Richard Cunningham and Gerald Babcock; and a brother, Lynn Ashmore. Jacquelyn is survived by her daughters, Debra (Bradley) McCumber of Ashland and Geri (Rick) DeGroff of Yutan; sister, Marilyn Grafton of Omaha; as well as seven grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. GRAVESIDE FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery in north Omaha with Rev. Dr. Jeff Thurman officiating. VISITATION: Friday, April 24, 2020, from 5:30-7:30pm, at the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

