Azriel, Elyce November 4, 1955 - May 8, 2020 We regret to inform you of the Passing of Elyce Azriel on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Beatrice (nee Sapoznick) Azriel; and brother Louis Azriel. Survived by her beloved husband, Rabbi Aryeh Azriel; loving mother of daughter, Leora (Matt) Werner, and son Yaniv Azriel; adoring grandmother of Gabe and Mia; also survived by brother, Phillip (Karen) Azriel; and sister-in-law, Laurie (Howard) Prager. A beloved Aunt, Cousin, and friend to many. Please join us in a VIRTUAL LIVESTREAMED SERVICE honoring Elyce to be held Monday, May 11th, at 2:30pm. https://livestream.com/accounts/5729943/events/9124357 In lieu of flowers Memorials to the Tri-Faith Initative. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

