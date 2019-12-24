Axelson, Margaret "Peg" Jane (Russell)

Axelson, Margaret "Peg" Jane (Russell) July 26, 1934 - December 21, 2019 Of Omaha NE. Peg was born on her mom's 26th birthday July 26 1934 to Hubert and Evelyn Russell and lived her entire life in Omaha. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Bob Russell. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ken Axelson; sons, Mark (Dawn), Kevin, Rick; and daughter, MaryAnne (Tom) Comerford, all of Omaha; her three grandchildren, Christopher, Catherine, and Cayla Comerford, who were the joy of her life; special friend, Mary Beth McKee, and sponsor child, Brian Ogero of Nairobi Kenya. Peg was a retired OPS and Saint James/Seton Catholic School teacher. VISITATION with family is Thursday, 5-7pm, with Rosary to follow at 7pm, at Roeder Mortuary (2727 North 108th Street, Omaha NE.). CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, December 27th, 10am, at Saint James Catholic Church (4710 North 90th Street, Omaha NE.). Interment: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Saint James/Seton Catholic School and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Immanuel Hospital for their loving care to mom for the final week of her life. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

