Avant, James R. Jr. "Chip" LtCol (Ret) February 17, 1945 - February 17, 2020 Lt. Col. (ret) James R. "Chip" Avant, Jr. passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, after a long battle with congestive heart failure. Chip came into the world on February 17, 1944, a symmetrical occurrence that surely would have pleased the mathematician in him. Born to Doris and Jim Avant in San Diego, he would quickly earn his nickname. A "chip off the old block", Chip's father was a career California State Park Ranger; Chip's love of fishing and camping came from the days he spent with his parents and his brother, Ren� and sisters, Pat and Micki, exploring the beaches and mountains of San Diego County. He attended San Diego State College (now San Diego State University); no doubt inspired by his dad's service to his fellow Californians, Chip was an Air Force ROTC cadet, and upon receiving his bachelor's degree in mathematics was commissioned as a USAF lieutenant. As part of his military training, he completed another bachelor's degree in meteorology, launching his 26-year career as an Air Force meteorologist. Chip is survived by his wife of 51 years, Bobbi; his son Jason and his wife, Kelli and their two children, Lucas and Zo�; and his daughter Heather, her husband, Bob and their three children, Kellen, Avery and Layton. A MEMORIAL SERVICE for Chip will be held 11am on Sunday, February 23 at the Braman Funeral Home Southwest Chapel. Chip's remains will be interred at the Omaha National Ceremony at 10am on Monday, February 24th. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Heart Association. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
