Austin, Richard "Dick" H. June 26, 1930 - July 26, 2019 Age 89. Preceded in death by his parents; and sister. Survived by wife of 57 years Janet; children, Kent Austin (Kelly), Kurt Austin, and Kayla Jones; grandchildren, Mark Austin (Katie), Kara Austin, Allison Roberts, Mason Roberts, and Andrew Jones; other relatives and friends. RECEPTION of Friends: Wednesday, July 31st, from 5-7pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, August 1st, 11am at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Private Inurnment. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to: St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bellevue or Bellevue Fire Department, 211 West 22nd Avenue, Bellevue 68005. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

