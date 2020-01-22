Auch, Robert W.

Auch, Robert W. Age 93 Of Fremont. Preceded in death by wife Shirley in 2014. FUNERAL: 10:30am Friday, First Lutheran Church in Fremont. Burial with Military Honors by the American Legion Post #265 of Colon will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to First Lutheran Church and American Legion Post #265. VISITATION: Thursday, from 5-7pm, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com. LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY 1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE | 402-721-4440

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Auch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

