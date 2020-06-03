Atkinson, Martha L.

Atkinson, Martha L. December 27, 1971 - June 1, 2020 Preceded in death by aunt, Petrona Henshaw. Survived by, husband, Shawn; children, Jasmin and Kaleb Atkinson, Jonathan Barnes; cousin, Orlando Sanchez Private Graveside Service: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

