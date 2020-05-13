Assmann, John Age 87 - May 10, 2020 Survived by his wife, Georgean of Earling, IA; and children, Connie (Bob) Owens, Allan Assmann and Sheryl (Frank) Kilton, all of Omaha. VISITATION: Wednesday, May 13th, from 3-7pm, at funeral home. The family requests that anyone wanting to attend the visitation please wear a mask. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10am on Thursday, May 14th, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Dunlap. Fouts Funeral Home Dunlap, IA | www.foutsfuneralhome.com | (712) 647-2221

