Ashford, The Honorable W. Mark Feb 14, 1952 - Aug 1, 2018 Preceded by parents, John D. and Ellen Ashford; nephew, Nathan Ashford. Survived by wife, Deb Ashford; sons, Steven Ashford and Sam Ashford; stepsons, Keith Klanderud, Kristopher Klanderud, Kent (Megan) Klanderud; brothers, Brad (Ann) Ashford, Carl (Kristin) Ashford; aunt, Mary K. Anderson; nieces and nephews, John (Allison) Ashford, Ellie Ashford, Tom Ashford, Molly Ashford; six grandchildren; other relatives and many great friends. SERVICES: 10am Tuesday, Aug. 7, at Augustana Lutheran Church (3647 Lafayette Ave.) VISITATION: 5-8pm Monday at Augustana Lutheran Church. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Douglas County Veterans Treatment Court Foundation. Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

Tags

(3) entries

larryhart17
LARRY HART

My name is Larry Hart and I graduated last month from Veterans Treatment Court and had the priviledge of having Judge Ashford helping me find my way in this so short life we have. He treated me with respect, kindness, and compassion that I will never forget. A WONDERFUL Man that genuinely cared about everyone that stood before him. He changed my life and I will forever have a place in my heart for him. He cared deeply for Veterans. We care deeply for him. RIP Your Honor...I will see you in Heaven.

Report Add Reply
KHAWKINS2
K HAWKINS

I knew Mark personally both as fellow law school students and as a defendant in the criminal system. Mark was not the judge in my proceeding, but I called him for his advise on generally the approach I should pursue on a Sunday morning. Mark took the time to advise me on both the specific problem but more generally changes that needed to take place in my life independent of any court action. He was a significant part of me—and I know many, many others—making the necessary changes to my lifestyle to hopefully becoming a contributing member of society.
Mark was a special man who gave to others and society. I hope we all can at least to a small degree emulate Mark’s humanity.
Kim Hawkins

Report Add Reply
SWILLIAMS5
SUSAN WILLIAMS

Greatly admire the Ashford family, and mourn the loss of such an outstanding Omahan 'way too young. Want to say that his accomplishments and reputation are yet another testament to his wonderful, wonderful mother, the late Ellen Ashford, one of the best Omahans we ever had. Much sympathy to the family, and to the grandkids: you should be very proud!!!!

Report Add Reply

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.