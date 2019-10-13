Ash, Sylvia M.

Ash, Sylvia M. Age 87 Passed away at her home, surrounded by loved ones on October 9, 2019. Sylvia was born on December 21, 1932 in the small town of Bee, NE to her parents, Frank and Mary Fila. She was the youngest of six, and was preceded in death by her father Frank; mother Mary; brothers, Bill and Frank; and sister Marie. She is survived by her brother, Leonard (Aggie); sister, Bessie (Frank); her 4 children, Anthony, Patricia, Cheryl (Caryl), and Linda (Jason); grandchildren: Tony, Carri, Rick, Aaron, Taylor, Cody, Christina, T.J., Stephanie, Brian, Zachary, Nathan, and Tyler; and many great grandchildren. Sylvia attended Omaha South High School and was in Housekeeping her whole life. Mom took care of her mother Mary until her passing at the age of 103. Sylvia loved to crochet, bake Czech foods and go out to eat. She was a huge Dallas Cowboys and Husker fan. Mom had her "shows" she loved to watch; Dancing with the Stars, Big Brother, the Bachelorette, Survivor, America's Got Talent, Cash Cab and Match Game. She enjoyed finding recipes to try new things and has instilled in her children the values of hard work, dedication to family, love for others, respect for all, compassion and survival. VISITATION: Wednesday, October 16, after 5pm, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 7pm, all at the Funeral Home. Memorials requested to the Nebraska Humane Society, or the Ralston Community Schools Foundation. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.