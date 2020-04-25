Aschinger, Rebecca N. "Becky"

Aschinger, Rebecca N. "Becky" September 14, 1924 - April 20, 2020 Age 95. Preceded in death by beloved husband, Russell Aschinger; parents Fayette and Enolia Nutter; brothers and sisters-in-law Fayette Jr. and Verla Nutter and Daniel and Betty Nutter; sister-in-law Betty Aschinger-Wettestad; sons S. Scott Aschinger and Jack Aschinger Sr; sons-in-law Brian K. Riley and Michael J. Heck. Survived by daughters Cindy A. Heck, Susan R. Aschinger, daughter-in-law Connie Aschinger, and "adopted daughter" Susy Westerholm, all of Omaha and son Todd (Beth) Aschinger, Spring Park, MN; grandchildren Rebecca (Tom), Michael, Kerry (Mike), Chris (Julie), Brandon (Kristin), Preston (Melissa), Jack Jr. (Greg), Russell (Kaitlyn); as well as 7 great-grandchildren and her beloved Nutter nieces and nephew, Jane, Ruth, Carol, Margaret and Charles; and niece, Sherilyn Rederth. Becky was born and raised in Alcester, SD. She attended South Dakota State earning an Associate's degree, spending a "gap year" at the Rock Island Arsenal. Following college, she lived and worked in Sioux Falls, SD where she met Russ. They were married in 1947 and settled in Omaha, where they raised their five children. Becky enjoyed her close friend group in the Field Club neighborhood, playing golf at Field Club of Omaha, where they were members for nearly 60 years. She was an excellent bridge player and was still playing until recent weeks. She was an active member of First Central Congregational Church, where she especially enjoyed her years working in the Evergreen Thrift Shop. Becky was always quick to show her kindness to everyone she met. The family wants to recognize all her many friends from the neighborhood and church for continuing to check in on Becky, her supportive Heritage friends, and to the wonderful care staff at Heritage at Sterling Ridge, Home Instead, and Kindred Hospice. In keeping with Becky's ongoing wish to help others, she will now be helping students at University of Nebraska Medical School. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: First Central Congregational Church of Omaha or Food Bank for the Heartland https://foodbankheartland.org. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of Becky's life will be held at a later date to be announced.

