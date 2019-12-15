Aschenbrenner, John J. II

Aschenbrenner, John J. II May 6, 1949 - December 11, 2019 Age 70 of Malcolm, NE. Preceded by parents, John J. and Shirley V. (Speck) Aschenbrenner. Survived by son, Adam Aschenbrenner of Lincoln, NE; brother, Mark Aschenbrenner of Lincoln; nephew, Tim (Sheree) Aschenbrenner of Lincoln; great niece, Jessa Aschenbrenner. FUNERAL MASS will be Tuesday, December 17, at 10:30am at Church of The Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth, NE with Fr. Michael Houlihan officiating. Burial will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery following the Service. VISITATION will be Monday, December 16, from 1-5pm at the Funeral Home. A ROSARY will be at 7pm at the Church. Memorials to Mycenae Gravis Research. BRIAN P. HARVEY FUNERAL HOME 306 N 7th Street, Plattsmouth, NE | 402-296-4445

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.