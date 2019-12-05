Tordoff, Justin Corey Age 24 Preceded in death by grandparents, Harlan (Anna) Tordoff. Survived by mother, Renata (Wayne) Wyldes; father, Daniel (Michelle) Tordoff; sister, Allison Tordoff; step-siblings, Jessica (Beau) Rusk, Baylee Powers and Ryan Powers; grandparents, Henry (Weronika) Nawojski; favorite dogs, Sadie and Leeya. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, 10am, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. Interment: Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn. VISITATION: Thursday, 9am till time of service. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.