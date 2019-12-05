,

Hamon, Melvin L. July 9, 1941 - December 3, 2019 Survived by wife, Helen; children, Brent (Lea) Hamon, Lisa Greene, Mandy (John) Luce, Stace (Amy) Hamon, Shanda (Derrick) Pitchanau; siblings, Gary (Harriett) Hamon and Marilyn (Andy) Wilson; grandchildren, Shaun, Jessica, Kelsey, Taylor, Aniya, Jordan, Jacob, Benjamin, Ethan, Kylie, Dylan, Angelica, Javan and Van; many family and friends. Melvin retired from Union Pacific Railroad after 40 years. VISITATION: Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 12-3pm at Westlawn Hillcrest. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, December 9th, 11am at Dishon-Maple-Chaney Mortuary, 909 Central Ave, Horton, KS. INTERMENT held at Muscotah Cemetery. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

