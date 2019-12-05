,

Andresen, Robert John August 4, 1952 - December 3, 2019 Omaha. Preceded by parents, John and Lois; sister, Radella; brother, John Philip. Survived by wife, Vicki; daughter, Tanya (Paul Graf Jr.); sister, Ramona (Kenny) Hoagland; sister-in-law, Kim (Dave) Kadel; many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11:30am Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, with visitation from 10:30-11:30am at Roeder Mortuary. Luncheon following the service at Presbyterian Church of the Master, 10710 Corby Cir., Omaha, NE. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

