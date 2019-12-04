,

Nelson, Tona Denise Age 49 Tona Denise Nelson of Omaha passed away on November 26th, 2019. She is survived by her son, Trevon; and many family and friends. VISITATION: 5-7pm Thursday, Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Ave. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Friday, Moring Star Baptist Church, 2019 Burdette Street. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. (402) 453-5600 www.RoederMortuary.com

