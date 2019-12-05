Brandon, Dr. William Houston Jr. Our Family sadly announces the death of our dear Bill on November 24, 2019. He was a loving and deeply caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and physician. Bill loved life and enriched the lives of countless others. Medicine was one of Bill's greatest passions. He was proud to be a Mayo Clinic Doctor of Internal Medicine. While respecting the institution's core values of integrated health care, he enjoyed the friendship of many inspirational Mayo colleagues. Bill is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Dan Brandon, and grandchildren William, Brooke, and James; Michael Brandon (Lisa) and grandchildren Irick, Emry, Kyler and Rylen; and Dr. Kristy Brandon (Peter Keefner); and his sisters, Betty (Dr. William Sims) and Catherine (Raymond F. Stainback, Jr). They and their extended families will miss him very much. Although confirmed in the Catholic Church with his family, in recent years Bill wanted to "complete the circle" by returning to his Methodist roots. VISITATION will be held from 1pm-2pm at the Sam Jones Memorial United Methodist Church (Cartersville, GA) on Saturday, December 7th; followed by a joint Catholic and Methodist service at 2pm and the burial at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Creighton University School of Medicine class of 1974 Endowed Scholarship (800-334-8794 ext. 2412); or Brandon/Irick Memorial - Etowah Scholarship Foundation (ESF, P.O. Box 1239, Cartersville, GA, 30120, 770-382-1757). OWEN FUNERAL HOME 12 Collins Dr, Cartersville, GA 30120 | (770) 382-3030

