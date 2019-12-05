Jones, Charles W. March 10, 1962 - November 28, 2019 Age 57, of Plattsmouth, NE. Born to Edward and Gladys (Deterding) Jones. Survived by children, Jerrad (Audrey), Kansas City, MO; Taylor (Autumn), Murray, NE; Chelsea, Lincoln, NE; Ariel (Justin), Kansas City, MO; grandchildren, Makenzie, Charlotte, Marley, Eleanor, Mia and Finley; mother, Gladys of Plattsmouth, NE; sister, Peggy (Steve), Council Bluffs; brothers, Stephen (Kathleen), Huxley, IA; Randall (Pamela), Council Bluffs, IA; Daniel (Robin), Waverly, NE; Also survived by lifelong friends, Pamela and Russ; and by many nieces, nephews, other friends and former colleagues. The family will greet friends on Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 9-11am, followed by a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am at Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE, with Rev. Ron Wymer officiating. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation to Chuck's favorite charities. Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-4445

