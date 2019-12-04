,

Wommock, Vivian A. (Calloway) September 12, 1933 - September 9, 2019 She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her excellent example, warm smile and loving words live on in our hearts. In life she was deeply cherished; in death she is sorely missed. She is survived by son, Darryl; and daughters: Annette, Bonita, Gail, Jody and Tina (all of Omaha). For full obituary please visit www.bramanmortuary.com. Sympathy/Condolences can be sent to Wommock Family, PO Box 8234, Omaha, NE 68108.

